A Nigerian boy whose performance has been very poor in school amazed people with his technical skill in a video

The boy's sister said they had tried all they could to make the boy improve in his studies, but nothing changed

According to her, the kid can easily fix electronics in the house, a skill that nobody in the family could explain how he got

A Nigerian lady has shared the video of her brother, who is very good with electrical devices. The sister said he could fix things.

She revealed that despite his low academic performance in school, the boy is very good with wires. The eight-year-old was filmed as he tried to connect two batteries to generate electricity.

His sister complained about him not knowing anything in school. Photo source: @helendemzy

Smart boy who always performs poorly in class

The sister (@helendemzy) narrated how the boy dismantled their daddy's radio and coupled it back. She said he also once upgraded a toy car he was given and made it move.

According to her, all efforts to make the boy a performing student in his class have been abortive. She asked people for advice. TikTokers in the video's comment section told her to take the boy to a technical school.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Micoolj said:

"He's a good engineer.. he just needs more encouragement."

Digo B said:

"Private tutor will help."

Babynbaby said:

"Please take him to technic school please."

not2but1alicia said:

"My brother was like this but we never gave up on his education with time he will learn in class."

Solar_System said:

"He’s a genius in the wrong school environment."

Jay Jay said:

"I did more when I was small sef."

daniel said:

"Take him to technical school. if u r in Lagos take him to yaba technical college they have primary and secondary school for kids like this."

Darc said:

"I believe you know something for class but u no fit still fix light everybody get where dem take good."

Source: Legit.ng