A very beautiful lady has caught the attention of TikTok users because she marketed her eggs in sweet English

The lady was beautifully dressed in a hot-looking gown and addressed her customers in a respectful way

A video of her marketing skills posted on TikTok has gone viral and received more than 46k likes from admirers

An egg seller has gone viral on TikTok because of how she uses sweet English to talk to her customers.

In a viral video posted by @1_reallatoya, the lady addressed her customers with a lot of respect and kindness.

The egg seller knows how to approach her customers. Photo credit: TikTok/@1_reallatoya.

Source: TikTok

The lady who sells cooked eggs was shown in the video when she was attending to a customer.

Video of a beautiful lady who sells eggs

She used her sweet accent to ask the customer how she wanted the egg prepared for her. She also wanted to know if the customer is going to pay through a transfer or cash.

Still using her nice English accent, she asked her customer if she is eating the egg in her shop or if she wanted to take it home.

Apart from her sweet accent, it could be seen from the video that the lady has a very good manner of approach.

Her customers were obviously very happy because of the way she approached them with respect in her voice and attitude.

Also, another thing that was noticeable in the video is that the egg seller was properly dressed. Her fitting armless gown made her look very good. The video has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

