Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye has addressed trolls who have been dragging him for trying to compete with Hilda Baci

The young chef, in his post on Instagram, appealed to Nigerians to follow him with love and not hatred

Nigerians who came across the post shared via Instagram still dragged him despite his plea for peace

Popular Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye has reacted to the heavy criticisms he has faced since his quest to challenge Hilda Baci was revealed.

Gaye had expressed his intention to challenge the Nigerian chef who cooked for over 100 hours at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state.

Liberian chef Wonyean calls for peace. Photo credit: Chefaloycious, Hilda Baci

Following this, Nigerians dragged him massively on social media for trying to compete with their Queen, who's yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

In his response to the trolls, Wonyean preached about love, noting that his country is known for peace.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop hating on him, as every action he takes is only out of love, not hatred.

"In my country Liberia, we share no hate. It's all love here", he wrote.

Social media reactions

Mmiriaku_ said:

"Nigerians make we dey calm down abeg. No dey hate person because of a challenge he wants to face to make an achievement just like our sweet HildaBaci did. Sharing Love and light."

Ella.ella117 stated:

"Keep your love to yourself."

Godstreasure_vivian_som reacted:

"I have no issues with you cooking for 200 hours if you so desire. But why didn't you think of it first? Someone just went through that challenge few days ago, at least give her a month. Hilda is no fool, she knows that record will definitely be broken in time to come but allow her be acknowledged first. Life is in circles, if you rush to beat her game and end up spending a week in the kitchen, another someone is still ready to cook a month nonstop even before you are done with yours."

Labtecpreneur noted:

"Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, We're all here to support you. Liberians are here to support you. No doubt that you can break the current record and exceed it. In fact, let's go seven days. Hilda broke someone's record so there's no hate in breaking hers. After all, it's not like the title is her personal property. I read your congratulatory message to Hilda and there was no hate in it. So, let them understand it in whatever they choose to. It's on them not on you! Spot on, Champ."

@brotherobinna said:

"Oga you don tire now now. We don't preach love over here. Violence all the way."

@adanne__ commented:

"We won't let you win Aloycious. U can't challenge Hilda."

Nice.guy006 noted:

"Guy remove that Nigeria flag from your upload, Mugu."

Labtecpreneur added:

"Envy you say? Don't you get inspired by someone? Didn't Hilda get inspired to break someone's record? Why didn't the person get angry and accuse her of being envious? You guys are just so good at bad-mouthing others!"

See the post below:

Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious tries to break Hilda Baci's record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye has announced his mission to break Hilda Baci's cooking record.

This comes shortly after the Nigerian chef cooked at Amore Gardens, Lagos state, for over 100 hours. Hilda, if certified by Guinness World Records, would overtake Indian chef Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours.

In a recent development shared by Liberian Music Industry on Facebook, a renowned chef from Liberia, Wonyean Aloycious, has promised to break the record.

