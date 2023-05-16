A video of a young girl talking down on her elder sister for scoring 210 out of 400 in the recently concluded JAMB exam has gone viral on TikTok

A video of a young girl angry at her elder sister for scoring 210 out of 400 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam has gone viral on TikTok, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

The video, which was posted by the elder sister with the username @hafsatsadu, showed the young girl expressing her disappointment and disbelief at the score, saying it was not bad but it was not a result she would expect from her sister.

Little girl talks down on elder sister for scoring 210. Photo credit: @hafsatsadu Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

210 out of 300 in JAMB

She added that there were other students who scored higher and others having over 300 score out of 400, asking why her sister could not do the same.

The video has since garnered thousands of likes on TikTok, with many commenters praising the young girl for her honesty and intelligence, while others criticized her for being too harsh and insensitive to her sister’s feelings.

Some commenters also shared their own experiences with JAMB exams, saying they could relate to the elder sister’s situation and that scoring 210 was not easy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@soulR reacted:

"Wen e reach her turn she go understand."

@SadeeqHafeez said:

"E no be by speaking good English o."

@Lonerbol wrote:

"E dey sweet me cuz life na turn by turn."

@fatima commented:

"We await her result boss."

@Ibrahlm Mahmoud also commented:

"And update us when she writes her in the nearest est future.. She dey parents at last."

@Letslovereddd also traced:

"Please keep us this clip. It's the "wotso wo gan we" for me. Only Nupe blood can relate."

@ummuJawad83:

"We will save this video for future use. E go soon reach your turn."

Brilliant girl clears her JAMB result, scores 88 in physics, 86 in biology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A Nigerian man, Pius Ike, in a Facebook post, shared the result of a young Nigerian girl, Victoria Olisa, who passed her 2023 UTME with flying colours.

Victoria had 86 in Biology and Chemistry. For Physics and English, she scored 88 and 70, respectively. Pius revealed that the smart student would love to study medicine.

Her choice of institution is the University of Nigeria Nsukka. The Delta girl thanked God for the great result she achieved.

Source: Legit.ng