Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey has revealed that she sustained injuries while cooking for days

The 27-year-old recently became the unofficial world record holder of the longest cooking time by an individual

An emerging video of her displaying some of the injuries as she reunited with her female friends has stirred reactions

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was seen in an emerging video showing her injuries as she reunited with her friends after cooking for 100 hours.

According to Hilda, she sustained injuries in different parts of her body and showed her female friend one of them on her right hand.

Hilda said she sustained injuries in different parts of her body. Photo Credit: @nelisajuliet11

Her friend however shrugged it off, saying they were all worth it. In the clip, the rave of the moment celebrated and gave her friend kisses on the neck as they reunited.

The 27-year-old broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual and set a new one after a four-day cook-a-thon.

Big baby said:

"She should be careful o not everyone who is laughing is happy o."

user3771067733815 said:

"Be careful with friends my dear not all laughing with you means they’re happy."

Iamteddyjay said:

"I wanted her to sleep for 1 week but she gonna break another world record because she dey sleep."

Natasha Gnittel said:

"People who don't v understand female friendships will start saying useless things let her enjoy her victory with people on her side."

ReaPascal said:

"I would be in the hospital right now crying about how much everything hurt just knock me out please I cnt believe she still got so much energy."

Kellzghodez said:

"OMG This girl is strong. I expected her to be sleeping but she still looks energetic."

Moment Hilda turned off her gas after cooking for 100 hours

