In a TikTok video shared by a neighbour, a shocking incident unfolded between a landlord and a young tenant, capturing the attention of viewers and sparking a heated debate

The video showcased a disturbing confrontation that escalated when the landlord resorted to sending his dog after the tenant, all because of a rent dispute

Other Neighbours who witnessed the incident were outraged at the landlord's actions and quickly came to the young man's defence

In a shocking incident that unfolded in a residential compound, a TikTok video captured the distressing moment when a landlord sent his dog after a young tenant over an alleged debt of 45,000 naira.

The video, shared by a concerned neighbour, has since gained significant attention on social media.

moment landlord releases dog on boy over 45k.Source: Tiktok/@kojobizzy0

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video begins with the young tenant and the landlord engaged in a heated argument within the compound.

The young man appeared visibly frustrated as he expressed his displeasure at being locked outside by the landlord for two hours.

Tensions rose as their exchange became increasingly heated, with both parties exchanging sharp words.

As the argument escalated, the young tenant accused the landlord of a lack of empathy, claiming that the dog had bitten his leg.

In response, the landlord sternly asserted his authority, insisting that the tenant should not dare to speak to him disrespectfully, asserting that they are not equals.

Tenant fights off landlord's aggressive dog in a heated dispute

The back-and-forth continued as the young man refused to back down, passionately but peacefully defending his rights.

Suddenly, in a shocking turn of events, the landlord decided to unleash his dog on the young tenant.

However, the brave tenant, supported by his friends who had gathered around, firmly resisted the aggressive canine, pushing him back and protecting himself from harm.

The onAppalled by the landlord's actions, the onlookers sed their outrage and condemnation, labelling him as cruel and heartless.

The TikTok video quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and sympathy for the young tenant.

WATCH VIDEO:

Viewers across social media platforms were quick to voice their concerns about the landlord's inappropriate treatment of the tenant.

Here are some of the comments gathered from the TikTok video of the story.

@deroyaldennis said:

"This is too bad."

@justicelinus4 commented:

"Before I park into a house, I will as,k please hope the landlord is not staying in this compound, in fact let him be outside the country if possible."

@chaduri10:

"I’mthrilledy the way the guys help their friend discipline the dog . he man is a wicked man."

@katerinankemchi:

"The landlord should be jaile.d"

Ex-Hollywood Star Reacts to Claims of Terrorizing Tenant

In another wicked landlord trend, Legit.ng also reported how a former Hollywood actor who now owns a rental property in Nigeria, Edafe ‘Blackmon’ Okurume, shared his side of events after being called out by his former tenant.

Folastag, a photographer, had claimed Blackmon sent him packing after he renovated the place, used to climb the roof to peep at tenants and more.

Blackmon shut down Folastag’s claims as he reacted to allegations of climbing the ceiling to peep, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng