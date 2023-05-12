Greg Hagen, a worker at an office near a dog resort in Seattle, helped rescue 100 dogs from a fire that broke out at a resort in February 2023

He and other volunteers caught the dogs as they were brought out by firefighters and took them to a gated yard, where they comforted and played with them until their owners arrived

No one was hurt in the incident, but the resort was badly damaged, the owner thanked the rescuers and said they were working to rebuild their business

A group of brave workers and volunteers helped save 100 dogs from a burning building in Seattle earlier this year.

The fire broke out at a dog resort that offers daycare and boarding services for pets, and was caused by a faulty dryer vent.

Man saves dogs from blazing fire. Photo credit: Guardian UK Source: Guardian UK

Source: TikTok

Greg Hagen, one of the rescuers, told his story to the Guardian UK on May 12.

Smoke from the building

He works at an office across the road from the resort, and often takes his goldendoodle Wally there according to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said he was shocked when he saw the smoke and flames coming from the building, and rushed to help.

“We tried to catch the running dogs as fast as we could. Our offices have a big gated yard, so we started getting them in there,” he said.

He said some of the dogs were scared and confused, while others thought they were playing.

He tried to comfort them and reassure them that everything would be fine.

He said:

“Mostly, the dogs just wanted to keep on playing. Once we got them into our yard, they were running around and having a good old time within minutes. They have a short memory, for sure."

The firefighters managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

No one was injured in the incident, but the resort suffered extensive damage. The owners of the dogs were notified and reunited with their pets as soon as possible.

Read the full story here

Nobody should touch this food: Nigerian man warns his dogs, goes inside house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man has in a short video showed how obedient his dogs are and it was an amazing thing to watch.

In the clip, the man placed three plates of food on the floor and faced the camera, saying he would like to test how his pets keep to instructions.

With a funny tone, the man called one of his dogs named Leo and told it to make sure none of them touches the food.

Source: Legit.ng