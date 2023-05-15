Popular record-breaking dancer Kafayat Shafau, aka Kaffy, has joined the long list of celebrities supporting Hilda Baci

The dancer shared a video of the moment she showed up at the cooking arena to support the 27-year-old chef

Hilda excitedly answered questions as Kaffy expressed surprise over the number of meals she had churned out in three days

A 27-year-old Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is on her way to setting a new Guinness World Record, and dancer Kaffy showed up to support her.

A world record holder herself, the dancer drummed support for Hilda at the venue of the cook-a-thon as well as online.

Kaffy shows support for Hilda Baci Photo credit: @kaffydance/@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

The pair gisted like friends as Kaffy marvelled over how many meals she had cooked and the number of people she had catered for since she kicked off the cooking challenge.

Hilda had a brief moment of fun as she danced while Kaffy recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The dancer captioned the video:

"We out here supporting a fellow world record holder ! @hildabaci Get Ready!!!!!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kaffy's video supporting Hilda Baci

ibiwarietuk:

"Dear Lord I can’t sleep. Let her finish well. Give her strength and more creativity."

womanchef_official:

"I remember when kaffi did hers that year."

bellepeauworld:

"I love the supports oo!!lets thank and appreciate everyone oo!!this is what is keeping hilda pushing oo!!Its the strength from the supporters she is relying on now!!!Go hilda."

iamgtunez:

"From a champion to another ....I remember your dance ma...just like yesterday..yeah I was young but I will never forget."

dupsy_view:

"Thank you @kaffydance we all are with her praying for strength of God to take her through. Today I'm a proud Nigerian."

dupsy_view:

"Thank you @kaffydance we all are with her praying for strength of God to take her through. Today I'm a proud Nigerian."

Video of Hilda Baci’s fitness training with BBN’s Kemen before cooking challenge emerges

Popular chef Hilda Baci on Thursday, May 11, took up a challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual, which has seen Nigerians applauding her for her dedication.

As of the time of this report, she had been cooking for over 87 hours, which means aside from her excellent cooking skills, Hilda was physically prepared in terms of her fitness for the challenge.

It turns out she had embarked on personal training ahead of the challenge with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and fitness trainer Kemen.

Source: Legit.ng