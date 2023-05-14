Chef Hilda Baci has made history after she shattered the record of the longest cooking hours by an individual

The 27-year-old foodpreneur received massive support from Nigerians in the country and the diaspora as well as both online and offline

An emerging video showed the stressed chef being checked by her team as netizens said prayers for her

Hilda Baci's daring feat of breaking the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual has made her the toast of the town and a viral sensation.

A video has surfaced on the net showing the level of preparedness the 27-year-old chef put in place to ensure her body doesn't stand in her way of breaking the record.

Her health team checked her vitals. Photo Credit: @mamakiing

In the clip shared by @mamakiing, Hilda's team was seen checking her health vitals as she took a 10-minute break after cooking for hours.

One of the physicians helped check her temperature while another tended to her feet. A tired Hilda was seen with two towels - one on her head and another over her face.

Netizens have continued to sing Hilda praises and congratulate her on the history feat.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

olivedivine said:

"Wow hilda you signify hope, perseverance, resilience and strong girl, with this this babe the world will forever know your name, more strength girl."

Myk_Ichei said:

"The biggest marketing. After this & she opens a restaurant & says a plate of food is 500k, she wud hv customers that would come in every single day."

user367246879704 said:

"This is dangerous oo. I pray she wins. But she will need to monitor her vital signs closely and quit if there is a sign."

seserichard said:

"When it comes to girl's attempting to break record,you will find us there cheering and encouraging. Weldon Hilda ,thank you for even daring to try."

TEMMY said:

"There is not a price….if she beats the Guinness book of record many international people will come to for business proposal etc."

Hilda Baci seen lying on the bed as she breaks old record

In the viral clip, a cameraman ensured it was documented and recorded her from the right side. A write-up explaining Hilda's rest stated that she decided to take an hour's rest.

It went on to explain that Hilda is expected to be back on her feet in the cooking arena before 11:45 am. It added that the elongated rest is the reward for the accumulated rest times she had earned on her feet.

Source: Legit.ng