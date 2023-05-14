Migrating to North America, a beautiful Nigerian lady looked forward to having fresh skin and getting finer

However, what she got in Canada left her stunned despite having resided there for more than one year

Many people in the diaspora who watched her video said she may have a skin condition called psoriasis and offered her advise

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to showcase her skin transformation since she migrated to the North American country of Canada.

@saintdupsie said she thought her skin would be so fresh and shinier than ever when she moved abroad but the reverse has been the case.

She showed the changes in her skin after she moved to Canada. Photo Credit: @saintdupsie

Source: TikTok

She started the clip with pictures from the time she was still in Nigeria and followed it up with photos of her skin which had dark patches at different places. She said it has been over a year since she moved to Canada but her body is still trying to adjust.

People in the diaspora opined that she may be dealing with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp.

Netizens showed her support as many preferred solutions to her skin condition.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Omodebola Famule said:

"I have this same patches on my skin. It’s not funny for people that have sensitive skin like us. How about hair breakage whew."

Helenaogedegbe1 said:

"I have bumps on my skin when I use warm water at first was asking myself if there’s mosquito here."

The Blessed One said:

"Some of this psoriasis are caused by chlorine in water. There's this water machine you could use to solve this skin problem."

Golden heart said:

"My legs were so dry and burning , my nose become black ooo for just 25 days but first day I go back to Africa, my skin is completely back to normal."

Funmike said:

"I literally bleed from my nose every time…mucus no free leave my throat."

Mimi Benson said:

"I had to cut my hair bald yesterday after I lose my braid, my natural hair was falling off like I had cancer. Who knows cream for really dry skin."

safinamarishka6 said:

"You didn't know you had cold allergy till you get there I feel you wishing you recovery."

