A Nigerian lady has showcased how she gave her bathroom a new look by covering the walls in black wallpapers

She said she did not like the blue tiles and the look of the bathroom and decided to redesign it to her taste

Apart from the waterproof wallpapers, she added toilet racks and mirror and stunned netizens with the transformation of the bathroom

A Nigerian lady has shocked many people with the transformation of her bathroom after redesigning it with black wallpapers.

According to her, the previous blue tiles and look were not what she liked. She got black waterproof wallpapers and had a painter glue them to the wall.

She covered the wall in black waterproof wallpapers. Photo Credit: @beautynain

Source: TikTok

She then added a big toilet rack where she kept her detergents, hair care products and other essentials.

She also put a mirror which according to her was to aid her in seeing her activities in the bathroom as well as do contents.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, she explained in detail:

"I’m not a fan of blue and from the day I saw the bathroom, I knew I had to look for a solution. I looked for waterproof wallpapers and I got this one from an online store for 5k or 5,500 sha and I just got a painter to come and install it cos I no get time He installed it for 5k

"Anyways, except for the fact that the bathroom gets hot, (probably because of the size and the color of the wallpaper), I like the outcome and I’ll pick this over blue tiles any day.

"So, what do you think? Do you like it?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Big mho said:

"My problem is won’t the wallpaper peel off when u want to wash it…nice transformation tho."

NERNERH91 said:

"I prefer ur blue tiles.i Dont like black.

"Or just tell us u don't like Washing toilet."

Austinecruise On IG said:

"You for kuku open super market for there! I love it tho."

Yvonne said:

"I tell people that you can get good things on a budget. Nice transformation."

Maa Ndy said:

"Carry wardrobe put inside."

Cathedral girl said:

"This toilet rack doesn’t like moisture. It was a bad buy for me coz I hate rust."

pr3ty Kali said:

"Imagine nepa carry light when u deh toilet."

Ani said:

"Bathroom wey all of us the manage u don turn am to super market."

