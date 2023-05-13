A fine little girl with blue eyes has stunned netizens on social media after showing off her singing talent

In a video shared via Instagram, the young girl sang a song with a melodious voice that netizens loved

Reacting to the clip, social media users applauded the little girl while many gushed over her beauty

A spectacular video of a little girl with blue eyes singing with an amazing voice has melted hearts online.

In the video shared on Instagram by @tusaiweyana, the happy kid stood still as someone filmed her.

Little girl with blue eyes sings Photo credit: @tusaiweyena

Source: Instagram

She sang with a sweet smile on her face and netizens penned down comments to praise her beauty.

While some showed more interest in her blue eyes, others were more concerned about her smile and voice.

Social media reactions

Kmp_healthandwellnes said:

"I don't know which is more beautiful her eyes, her smile or her soul."

Hell._2021 wrote:

"What a shocking beauty, my God."

Renjay stated:

"For those of you wondering she has Waardenburg syndrome. She is absolutely stunning!"

Jesus_is_coming commented:

"People stuck on her eyes cause all they only see physical beauty but it’s her heart that is shinning bright that’s the real beauty is her light. God looks at the heart."

Sk_dmn13 said:

"She looks like Kiri from avatar (not a mean comment)."

Julienfellforme said:

"Blue eyes and dark skin together are so beautiful I dont get why people dont like it."

Harnu_hair_ reacted:

"God is great. What some people waste a lot of money on see how good and Natural it look on this beautiful soul."

Thegreatkatescott wrote:

"She is so beautiful and her facial expressions she looks like a beautiful fairy or elf. Something magical."

@dennis added:

"Her voice is truly magical."

Watch the video below:

Fine Nigerian girl with shiny blue eyes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Wasilat has got netizens talking owing to her naturally blue eyes. Tima Wire came in contact with the cute kid and shared her snaps on Rant HQ Extention Facebook group after being marvelled by what she beheld.

"Wow the girl I met today she's so beautiful with her eye balls," Tima wrote while sharing pictures she took with the girl. On December 31, Tima made another post with the kid in the group wherein she gushed over Wasilat's eyes. When Legit.ng contacted her, Tima revealed that she met Wasilat at her mum's village.

"Her name is Wasilat although she's not anyhow related to me I just met her at my mum's village then I decided to take a shoot with and post for people to see the wonderful things God is doing." Tima added that she confirmed from the Kogi indigene's mum that it is not a disease, but that she was born that way.

Source: Legit.ng