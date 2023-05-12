Nigerians have reacted to a trending video of a group of money raining money on a domestic goat

In what appeared to be an occasion, the men surrounded the ruminant animal and sprayed it lower naira denominations

Some Nigerians who watched the video accused the young men of engaging in a ritual practice, others slammed them for wasting money

A video of a group of young Nigerian men of Hausa descent spraying money on a domestic goat has surfaced on social media.

A TikToker, @tata_ne370, shared the video on the platform and caused quite a stir as netizens expressed surprise.

The men sprayed money on the goat. Photo Credit: @tata_ne370

Source: TikTok

The men all sported Hausa traditional wear as they surrounded the goat and sprayed it lower naira denominations like N10 and N20.

The goat was given a celebrity-like treatment as it stood in a pool of cash with no one daring to pick up the money scattered around it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The men looked excited while at it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Aderonke Ifemi said:

"Nothing person no go see for Tiktok . this one deep ooo."

olanrewajudarasim said:

"Abeg can anyone explain what is going on here, because I run to comment section kiakia."

Opps! I did it Again. said:

"Hold on, was that 10 Naira I just saw?"

Emiola olakunbi said:

"Hmm so who pack the money home."

vicky Gold 1101 said:

"Wetin eyes no dey see for this tiktok."

BALOGUN ABDULAZEEZ said:

"Please what's actually happening here?"

Africana said:

"Musa don jam moria for gate oooo."

hassyscollection41 said:

"They are the real goat."

DemmyB99 sid:

"Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate."

Stubborn goat gives man a hot chase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a stubborn goat had given a man a hot chase in broad daylight.

At the beginning of the clip he shared on @asakegoat0's page, he placed his hand on the goat's forehead to caution it, but the animal remained adamant.

The animal climbed every platform the man ran to in order to get to him. The man was so angry and had to slap the goat softly. When the man slowed down, the goat also did the same thing. People wondered what he could have done to the animal.

Source: Legit.ng