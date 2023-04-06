A Nigerian man who was not allowed to enter a public bus with his goat but found a way to make sure he went with it has gone viral

In the photo, even though the man was inside the public bus, he held the goat by its rope tightly

The man would be in the car holding the goat while the car moved which would drive the goat to run and this had got many people laughing

A Nigerian man in a public bus wanted to devise a way to go home with his goat which was not allowed to enter a public bus.

In the viral photo shared by Kanife Machienti on Facebook, the man held onto the goat outside with his rope while sitting inside the public bus.

Goat awaits fate

When the car began to move, it would instantly put the goat in a state of running to catch up which many had found very funny.

Many social media users who reacted to the video also said that the goat would probably be stolen before the man could get to his destination.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paul Uche reacted:

"Some people and their funny comment sha. You eat meat and you are still shouting animal cruelty. How do you think the meat is made? By singing kumbaya to the animals until it somersaults into a steaming pile of steak?"

Kunle Rabiu said:

"An act of wickedness."

Hymar David also reacted:

"Smoh exercise."

Dinma Ebae also said:

"Na wa o. This kain suffer before die."

Daniel Ozioma wrote:

"I don't know what anyone else says... this is wrong biko. Talmabout you eat goat. And so? We just kill the goat straight up. We don't torture it to death or watch it die slowly or run a marathon with a rope tied to it's neck. E funny but e wrong. Has nothing to do with you eat goat or how the goat meat gets in your plate. I don taya."

Augustgold Nchedo said:

"That goat go hear am."

