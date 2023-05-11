A video making the rounds online has captured the moment a pretty lady showed off her dancing skills at a stream

In the trending clip, the pretty lady with long braids flaunted her beauty and danced sweetly while someone filmed her

Social media users have penned down lovely comments regarding the video, as many found it intriguing

A video of a beautiful young lady showcasing her dance moves has been trending on social media.

In the viral clip, the Nigerian lady danced at a stream and played with the water.

Pretty lady dances at a stream. Photo credit: @obehilove1

Source: TikTok

Social media users who came across the clip shared on TikTok applauded her and praised her beauty.

She shared the clip via her account @obehilove1 with the caption:

"I reach una house o. Una people say make I greet una. If you know you know."

Social media reactions

@chachagolden2 said:

"Greet them too."

@ogechukwrebecca reacted:

"We understand you perfectly well my pretty colleague."

@ajitishaya said:

"Wow beautiful."

@fineella8 said:

"Our regards ooo."

@metalaley wrote:

"We know."

@jermaine asked:

"Are you a river goddess or Mami water."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng