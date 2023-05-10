A talented young girl took to the dance floor and thrilled a crowd that gathered to watch her

The video which captured her sweet performance was posted on TikTok, and it has received 2 million views

TikTok users have fallen in love with the young girl who is very confident and skilful on the dance floor

A confident young who knows how to dance has gone viral on TikTok after appearing in a 34 seconds video.

The talented young girl danced perfectly in the thrilling video posted by @user11031404863263.

The young girl entertained the crowd. Photo credit: TikTok/@user11031404863263.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl danced as if she had her performance all planned out before storming the stage.

Talented young girl thrills audience with great dance

Her confidence and body language showed she had a good knowledge of the song she was dancing to. Every move and gesture she made corresponded with the sound of the exciting music playing in the air.

As she danced and moved her body like an adult, the crowd was thrilled and hailed her.

While some sang along to the music, others unconsciously moved their bodies like the girl.

The video that captured her excellent performance has gone viral and received over 2 million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users say girl is talented

Legit.ng picked some of the reactions in the comment section.

@THEINSOLENTNEWACCOUNT said:

"She has talent. Kevin obin will be happy to watch this video."

@Thaddéa Rose Ndayi commented:

"She's talented just the way."

@shisuidessous said:

"Do these parents know that their daughters are the best?"

@Joel Kouame Mufti commented:

"Send her to a training and supervision center she will earn her living abroad."

@MARY ANGEL reacted:

"She's stronger than me."

@Eric Sybel said:

"She always dances with her mom."

@Justine Kouakou539 reacted:

"She dances very well."

@marie love said:

"You are strong, my little one."

