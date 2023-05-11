A hilarious video of a young Nigerian man shouting at his wife over the state of his car has gone viral on TikTok

In the funny clip, the wife was driving her husband's car back home when he spotted her from their balcony

Her driving pattern caught his attention and he shouted that she wasn't driving the car properly

It is an urban myth that women are not so good at driving when compared to their male counterparts.

A woman took her husband's car out to an undisclosed location, only to get tackled by him upon her return.

Man hilariously tackles wife over driving skill Photo credit: @kingbillionz0

Source: TikTok

While she was driving back home, her husband and his friend spotted her from the balcony of their storey building.

The road to the house was not tarred and it was uneven with many muddy ditches.

However, his wife was speeding right into the muddy ditches and her husband yelled and commented that she was going to spoil his vehicle.

She shouted back at him in pidgin that he should come down and drive the car back into the house because she couldn't do it.

The funny husband shared the video via his TikTok account @kingbillionz0 with the caption:

"She wan spoil my motor oo. werey wify."

Social media reactions

@berry commented:

"One guy dey use this photo and video do send 5k collect 10k for my contact."

@Favourite commented:

"She say make u con carry am enter house o say she nor go fit. Women we too get wahala Abeg."

Zilly Bshine said:

"The video sweet. The way their two de shout, them understand them self."

@DeNnls commented:

"Nothing pain me pass come carry am enter house I no go fit oh So assuming our guy no dey house now, the car go just sleep outside till morning."

@treasuretreasure53 wrote:

"Come carry am enter house ooo, no go fit oo."

@Akusinachi_Dmw2 wrote:

"Edo People Is From Different Breed! Dey Too Like Show!"

@Skinnyice commented:

"I need edo boyfriend Abeg."

@Okan Twins commented:

"Get u a man that lets u drive his car."

@MÈŁODY commented:

"So no one is talking about the amapiano song it's vibing to inside the car."

@Lily Rose Flower wrote:

"Come carry am enter house oo, I no go fit ooo, no talk say she no tell you."

@Prince Ayomide Godspower said:

"She shout back with shock wattin i enter nah?"

@Mr President Freddy wrote:

"She say make u con carry am enter House oo say she nor go fit oo."

Watch the video below:

Lady drives big truck with confidence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a world where women are constantly breaking gender norms and defying societal expectations, a young lady has taken TikTok by storm with her impressive driving skills.

In a video shared on her TikTok account with the name Omoladegold301, the lady could be seen confidently driving a big truck as she sat with pride behind the wheel of the giant vehicle. The video shows the brave girl behind the wheel of a large truck, manoeuvring it with ease as she drove around a compound.

It was hard to believe that someone so young could handle a vehicle of that size, but she proved that anything is possible with determination and practice. Some people have even started a campaign to find her and offer support for her future endeavours. Others have commented on the video, amazed at how effortlessly she made the task look. The video has since gone viral and gotten over 26,000 likes and more than 2,000 shares as of the time of writing this report.

