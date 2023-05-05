A Nigerian lady has launched a social media search for a fine young man she saw on a bus she boarded

According to her, she did not have the confidence to strike up a conversation with him and wanted to borrow his power bank to get his attention

Sharing a video of him, she took, the shy lady urged netizens to either help her cause or ignore if they can't

A Nigerian lady identified as Steph has appealed to netizens to help her find a fine young lad she spotted on the same bus with her.

Steph shared a recording of him she made on the bus via TikTok, saying she was too shy to talk to him.

Steph fell in love with him instantly. Photo Credit: @_sweetbaby23

Source: TikTok

Steph said she was going to ask him for his power bank to strike up a conversation, but she could not.

She said she feels he stays in Port Harcourt and may be in a 'situationship', relationship or single.

She wrote:

"I saw him today but didn't have the nerve to talk to him I even said to myself dat ill ask him for his power bank just to get his attention But I was so shy. For all I know, he might be married, single, in a relationship or situationship I don't know. But if you know him let me know. But I feel like he stays at PHC. If you are not ready to help pass pls."

Her TikTok video went viral and got netizens talking.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Jonah martins said:

"Omo I no go de chop anyhow for bus again maybe my soul mate fit see me."

empresslora390 said:

"I nor see him face well abeg full pic i one look something."

okusanya mayowa said:

"You were that close to him and can't start a simple conversation yet you came to disturb us on this obasanjo internet .

"That one don go bruh."

SkyzXchangeEnterprise said:

"U way see am inside bus no talk to am, u for atleast pay ennn transport fee make the relationship start there abii I no talk well!?"

IUPAC said:

"I'm glad you felt the unease too.

"You'll see him again don't worry."

Lady shares how she found love on a bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how she found love on a bus.

Sharing a picture taken on a bus with a man on Twitter, Esther said they met and he paid her fare to Ikeja.

She added that he did it often and once told her that where one's treasure is, that is where the heart will be. She said that since May 1, 2010, they have been inseparable.

Esther shared her beautiful love story in response to a netizen who urged tweeps to share how they found their other half.

Source: Legit.ng