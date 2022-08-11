A man was left in a state of deep distress after staking the money his boss gave him to purchase building items on sports betting

In a video, a narrator revealed the young man staked GH¢250 (N11,800) with the aim to double the cash but lost

The clip in which the young man weeps uncontrollably has gained reactions after it surfaced online

A man in Ghana burst into tears as he lost GH¢250 (N11, 800) his boss gave him to purchase building materials on sports betting.

In a video widely circulated on social media, seen by Legit.ng, a narrator revealed the young man was sent by his boss to buy building materials with the amount.

However, he took a daring chance with the amount with the aim of doubling it but lost.

While capturing the incident on tape, the narrator teased while asking if the young man had no girlfriend or anyone to help with the situation.

Joel Eshun, with the Twitter page @JOELESHUN4, shared the clip, which has garnered fewer reactions.

Peeps react to the video online

@orlando_osman said:

''Ah, Ghc250, maybe he’s a beginner.''

@asumadulive commented:

''Last last it don cast! Nana Kafra.''

@JOELESHUN4 replied:

''Hmmm.''

@RthurMichael commented:

''Greediness will send you to where you don't belong.''

@nosa138318 said:

''Warning; do not bet on Manchester United.''

YaaVim said:

''Eeeish, you try oo. Money you were given to buy material no. Hmm.''

Man collapses in shop after losing thousands of naira to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had collapsed at a shop after losing money to betting.

In a video shared on TikTok by @dejeysambo, the elderly man was seen lying on the floor and placing his hand on his chest.

Sambo claimed the man always creates a scene at the betting store whenever he plays games with N40,000 to N50,000.

According to Sambo, he would play the game and when it 'cuts', he would fake being unwell to escape from the store. Sambo wrote:

"He always acts this way when he plays virtual about N40,000 to N50,000 in betking shop."

