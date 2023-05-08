A Nigerian lecturer posted a photo on Facebook showing how one of his students dressed to school for examination

The lady went to write her final paper, but the way she dressed to the examination hall made her go viral

The lady had an inscription on her white T-shirt saying she saw 'shege' in the school, but she was able to conquer all

A final-year student of the Benue State university has gone viral because of how she dressed to school to write her last paper.

The student had her white T-shirt customised in a way that expressed the circumstances she faced while battling to graduate.

The student said she saw shege while she was in the school. Photo credit: Facebook/Ben Ejuwa Ogbu.

Source: Facebook

On the student's white shirt, there is an inscription that reads:

"I came, I saw shege, I conquered."

Her lecturer, Ben Ejuwa Ogbu, who was the one invigilating the paper, said he saw it and decided to take a picture of her.

Ben wrote on Facebook:

"Invigilating my COM 412: Advanced Television Production paper which 400 level students wrote this morning, I saw this inscription on the shirt of a student who was very busy writing her final paper. I consider this a very correct description of university education in Nigeria. We all saw the shege as former students of Benue State University and it is the shege that is instrumental to our career growth and development. Congratulation for a successful completion of your degree programme my dear student."

Reactions from Facebook users

Henry Sanctus said:

"We also saw what was more than shegge but still conquer 2013/2016 class. If you graduate from BSU........let me hear you shout hurray."

Eneyi JulietPeters said:

"This very paper carry shege pro-max for body."

Fred Gende commented:

"And funny enough, some lecturers are deliberately instrumental to this shege. Congratulations on your successful completion of this shege.

Source: Legit.ng