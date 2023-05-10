An amazing video of to a woman who had completed her house has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the woman showed the beautiful house from the time it was being constructed to the time it was completed

She also showed the beautiful interior with dazzling and expensive decors while indicating that she was able to build the house after years of hard work

A TikTok user has shared her inspiring journey of building her dream house from scratch after years of hard work and saving.

The video, which has amassed over 5000 likes and hundreds of comments, shows the stunning transformation of the house from a bare plot of land to a luxurious and modern home.

Lady builds house after hardwork. Photo credit: @lovemotez Source: TikTok

Lady builds house

The woman, who goes by the username @luvmotez, congratulated her family, showing that she also considered it as their success too.

The video shows the various stages of the construction process, from laying the foundation to installing the roof and windows.

The woman also documented the interior design of the house, which features elegant and expensive furniture, appliances, lighting and decorations.

The video has received a lot of praise and admiration from other TikTok users, who congratulated the woman on her accomplishment and complimented her on her taste and style. Some users said they were inspired by her story and hoped to build their own houses someday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tuanNguyen said:

"Congrats my u living my dream already. How many flat's pls want to really do something lik this personal project."

@Amah Isaac reacted:

"Congratulations."

@juventus wrote:

"Congratulations N I tape your blessings."

@user374784848 commented:

"Congratulations Nice house."

@Johnsonmartins6 also commented:

"I Tap from your blessing."

