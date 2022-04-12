A Nigerian lady, Joy M. Iorhuna, has got people praising her online after she built a three-bedroom house for her mother

The young lady who shared the photos online said the gift was to celebrate the woman's 53rd birthday

Joy stated that the project was the result she got from facing all sorts while trying to make money as a businesswoman

A young Nigerian lady, Joy M. Iorhuna, has given her mother the best gift to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

For the special day, the woman built her mum a three-bedroom apartment. Joy said that wanting to complete the project for her mother is the reason why she has been enduring suffering.

The lady said the house is the fruit of her labour. Photo source: Joy M. Iorhuna

Source: Facebook

Everything paid off

The lady who lives in Makurdi said her running around to make ends meet eventually paid off in a big way.

A part of her post on Facebook read:

"...This is why I have been suffering all along, This is why I have running in the rain morning to evening, this is why I have been running one village market to the other, This is the reason I took all the insults and mocking words from everyone!"

Read her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered up to 1,000 comments and tens of shares.

People praised her

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Juliet Achineku Igba said:

"Congratulation to the whole family. My Sister Joy, I am very proud of you."

Joy Kwamande said:

"Wow Congratulations Joy, I am very proud of you. God continue to bless you."

Chukwujindu Somtochukwu Juliet said:

"Beautiful, congrats ma,greater heights I pray for u dear,may joy Neva seize from ur life.Amen."

Amagu Nguuma Ben said:

"This is awesome. You are a rare gem and your mother's blessings will never depart from you. I will come over someday and eat luam."

Dorcas Imo said:

"This is incredible,may God continue to bless your hustle, birthday blessings ma."

