A little girl has warmed the hearts of many people after she was recorded making a case for her father

After shopping with her mother, the kid began to throw a tantrum as she pleaded that they got clothes for her daddy

Her mum's response in the viral video has sent social media into a frenzy, particularly male folks

A little girl shopping with her mother threw a tantrum as she pleaded that they got clothes for her dad.

All efforts by her mum to get her to leave the place she stood fell on deaf ears as the adamant kid insisted that they bought clothes for her father.

The little girl made a case for her dad. Photo Credit: @itskaylabishop

Source: TikTok

Her mother tried to pacify her by saying that daddy will be okay but the kid refused and was close to tears.

Her mum shared the clip on TikTok with the caption,"It this doesnt scream Daddy’s Girl….She apologized to her Daddy when we got home."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some men came for the woman for dismissing her daughter's appeal with a 'daddy will be okay' remark.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user1319827115579 said:

"Our princesses are the only ones that look out for us."

Da’Vonn said:

"Mommy wasn’t thinking about daddy so why should you. That’s what moms are teaching our children."

Optimisticcreationz said:

"Attention all men: we need to protect this precious little gem at all costs!"

Gordon Contee III said:

"If my daughter don't act like this about me... I don't want her."

Reginald Jackson said:

"Guess who’s getting a new car when they get their driver’s license."

JustNisha said:

"So sweet that she thought of her daddy . You should’ve taken her to get daddy something even if it was just his favorite food."

Shycutie92 said:

"She wasn’t thinking of daddy when she shopping till she dropped lol girl bye."

Mum and little daughter fight for her hubby's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her little daughter had slugged it out for her husband's attention.

In a short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

On sighting this, her little daughter who was in the back seat, got offended and broke down in tears. She warned her mother not to try it again and then proceeded to kiss her dad.

However, the mother was not having it as she blatantly continued, an action which drove the little girl to more tears.

Source: Legit.ng