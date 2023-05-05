A video of young man who was the father of a little baby has gone viral on TikTok

The man was backing the child in the middle of the night and appeared tired but could not get rest

The baby who was sleeping deeply preferred his father to be in that situation as the only needed prerequisite for his sleep

A man has shared some of the responsibility required of a newly born father that is often not much publicized.

The father showed how he was backing the newborn at around 1AM in the morning when everyone was fast asleep.

Father stays awake at midnight because of child. Photo credit: @choco_melia Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Father awake at midnight

The young father appeared stressed and depicted that he needed sleep too but he could not get it because the little baby wanted him to walk around before he could sleep.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The man's body language revealed that he had not factored in this late night vigil as part of the enormous responsibilities that would be required of him as a father.

Many social media users who watched the story expressed their respect for the man and recounted their own story as a parent of a newborn too.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@Emgy reacted:

"Responsible for my actions Two more to go."

@Ahhh88 said:

"Sometimes u wonder y Dey not sleeping."

@adwoabenylwaa wrote:

"You see how w painful it is."

@BARON commented:

"Just endure it hear...before you know it, everything will change and you will miss this consequence chasing you i was once in your shoes."

@Cyndy also commented:

"You are a good man some men don't."

@user758588584:

"Thank God I pass dis stage it's very painful."

@user7622272873975:

"me every night"

@Ablgall:

"This sound is everything. Reasons why i won't be pregnant again night shifts drain you mentally."

Emotional moment kid marked territory, stopped mum from calling her father 'baby'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby has in a video shown that she is very protective of her father. The kid fought her mother's hand off her father's.

The baby who was in a tight hug with her dad reacted when her mother called the man her baby in a clip shared by @amayamwiti. With a serious voice, she said: "No hi baby".

When the mother continued, the kid went towards her and tried to pull the woman's hand off, telling her the man is her daddy.

Source: Legit.ng