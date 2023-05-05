A talented young man who could juggle fried egg effortlessly has gone viral on TikTok

The clip showed his amazing talent shortly after a woman fried the egg and dropped it on a plate for him

A little boy who was present at the place when the boy was juggling the fried egg watched in awe and admiration

A video has captured the rare talent of a young man who could juggle fried eggs like a ball.

In the short video which was less than a minute, the man played with the flat and hot, fried egg like a ball until it cooled off.

Skillful man juggles fried egg like ball. Photo credit: @kosuanemeko Source: TikTok

Man raises fried egg like ball in video

A kid who was looking at the man as he juggled the fried egg could not hide his excitement on seeing the amazing skill.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed happiness but also noticed the boy in the background who was spellbound by the performance.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@Rshortcake reacted:

"The small boy at the backyard is serious oo."

@Scottawlah2sweet said:

"A whole talent just for fried egg."

@phllemondarko2 wrote:

"See the child reaction."

@user4744848484884:

"Way small of last pray that it falls only it will take wow."

@Wrapstaamutalarazakapaa59:

"I'm the kid behind 0"

@GhanaGospelSorngs:

"The small boy wants to learn, teach him."

@baby_06:

"The lil boy was confused that something liked that could happen."

@EmmanuelSam."

"The young boy is even surprised."

@AkuaAdepa:

"Look at the boy boy behind you."

Source: Legit.ng