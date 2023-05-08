A victory dance video of a young woman celebrating the completion of her university education has made waves online

The happy graduate finished her final examinations and signed out along with her classmates

Her celebration started at school and reached home with her family members joining in to congratulate her

Nigerian youths who had the opportunity to attend university or any tertiary institution can attest that the day of final examinations is usually filled will hype and vibes.

This is due to the hardships and challenges experienced while trying to succeed in school and graduate with good grades.

Nigerian lady celebrates graduation. Photo credit: @sharonjuliet123

Source: TikTok

On graduation day, school management usually allows students to wear white shirts so that their friends can sign on them with a marker.

A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as @sharonjuliet123 on TikTok had the opportunity to finish her tertiary education. Her shirt was already signed by so many people, especially her schoolmates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She posed for pictures with her friends and was ecstatic. After celebrating in school, she went home to find her family waiting to celebrate with her.

In a viral video, her family came outside to hug her while she danced away in happiness. A young lady even picked her up while a male family member sprayed her with some money as she danced.

Another young woman came out with a bottle of wine and popped it open in celebration.

Social media reactions

@estherchinsa wrote:

"Michael Jackson moves. Make person hold am o."

@SANDRA commented:

"I pray God help me on this step next year and also open doors of blessings for my brothers, Amen. congratulations to you dear."

@Princess Cindy said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Amarachi Prisca commented:

"Congratulations."

@gladyspatrick925 wrote:

"Congrats. wow!"

@user2263549789861 wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Kemmy commented:

"congratulations dearie. I'm soo emotional, Jah please let me be celebrated soon."

@paschalinenazzy said:

"Congrats dear. God I want to be celebrated too. can't wait for mine dis year."

@julie_love commented:

"Congrats my love."

@Skinny pearl said:

"This is so beautiful."

@user2331096607951 wrote:

"Congratulations dear."

@praise kings wrote:

"This video made me emotional. I wish I'll be celebrated like you."

@Constance Stanford said:

"Congratulations."

@Gracious commented:

"Congratulations librarian."

@Ella commented:

"This made me shade tears. very lucky. I wish I have someone who could sponsor me rather, I am the one training my 4 siblings in school."

@lindab147 exclaimed:

"Awwn congrats!"

@Confyexwww said:

"Congratulations."

@Cally Love wrote:

"Congratulations love."

@Rejay Bliss commented:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Watch the video below:

Northern graduate celebrates on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Umar Bala Safana, has been trolled on Facebook over his use of English in a celebratory post he made. The graduate, who claims to reside in Katsina state, made a heartfelt post on Facebook with signing out photos in which he celebrated bagging his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) degree.

The post was filled with grammatical errors and blunders too bad to be dismissed as typographical mistakes that many thought should not come from one who, by virtue of his degree, may become a teacher in the nearest future.

"Every thing have a beginning it most have an end like yes today we start the N.C.E program but to day we are finish thanks all mighty god to show me this day," his post read.

Source: Legit.ng