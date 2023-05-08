Jessica, the witch, charges her clients between KSh 860 (N2907) and KSh 10k (N33, 809) for tarot card readings, which she records via voice memo

She carefully selects the tarot cards for her customers, and the length of her readings typically ranges from five to ten minutes

The former beautician disclosed that her new career makes her bank millions a year from her craft

Former beautician, Jessica has left behind her five-year-long glamorous job to pursue a full-time career as a witch.

She quit her beautician work to be a witch. Photo Credit: Tom Wren, SWNS.

Source: UGC

Working from home

The 29-year-old witch from Swansea found her calling while scrolling through Instagram during a shift as a nail technician, which she says resulted in spiritual awakenings.

Fascinated by witchcraft and crystals, Jessica quickly bought relevant books and found her talent in reading tarot cards.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Mirror, Jessica's white witch services and tarot card readings have garnered her over 5,000 clients on her Instagram account, which she launched in January 2021.

"I only work on Instagram and am earning three times more than I was before working in a salon. My friends and family were worried when I started working full-time. But once I started to earn good money, they supported me," she said.

Her clients include several celebrities and friends, and she earns three times more than she did when she worked in a salon and has no intention of returning to her previous job.

While her family and friends were initially concerned about her choice of career, they began supporting her once she started earning good money.

"I show people how to create protection charms. I even show them how to attract people to you. I've had a few trolls, but my clients have been respectful and lovely," Jessica said.

Pastor dumps Christianity to become a herbalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had dumped Christianity to become a herbalist.

In an explosive post on Facebook, the 40-year-old man shed light on why he actually dumped Christianity and the church presided by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Attaching a document showing his data with Winners Chapel, the animal production and health science graduate recalled the formative years of his time as a Christian.

Oluyinka who came from a poor background and began his journey with two friends said his mother was late and he didn't know the whereabouts of his father, but he was yet on fire for God.

Source: TUKO.co.ke