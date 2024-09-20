Toke Makinwa’s Trouser Causes Stir, People Accuse Her of Wearing Diapers: “What’s Going on?”
- Toke Makinwa became a topic of debate online following her recent post as she flaunted her contours
- In the viral video, Toke spoke about her upcoming event, but many quickly spotted something unusual about her attire
- Toke was wearing a figure-hugging jean that looked swollen in the front area around her private part, triggering reactions online
Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa triggered a massive stir online with a video promoting her next event.
The media star's outfit for the post online had many wondering if she was putting on diapers underneath.
In the video, Toke Makinwa donned figure-hugging pants, which some viewers said appeared strange around her private area.
Some complained about Toke's private area which had this bulging look through her jean trouser. Others wondered if she was wearing diapers, while a few complimented her outfit.
See the video below:
Toke Makinwa spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
JMK_Ara:
“Why is she wearing diaper just to keep people talking."
Andrew.Christabel:
“Why is your front so swollen like you wore diapers?"
chantalgafan:
"Congratulations again 😍😍🔥beautiful outfits by the way the 👖 is chic."
_veeevy:
"This babe like attention o. Weytin be this? 😂😂😂😂 na mattress?"
ramatu__sani:
"Abeg wetin u put for the front of ur toto."
iam.peaceful_:
"I no understand 😂 @tokemakinwa do you have gbola now or wear diapers?"
jabbernyiri:
"This look you'll get serious man. Minimal great natural look for marriage."
gem_treatz_and_more:
"I don’t understand how someone is passing an information and the comment section is more concerned about her pr*vate part!? Are we ok in this country?? Seems like overfeeding is doing everybody."
shefi_nut:
"Toke toke toke you know you are my Bestie in my head…… jeans with pumpum shape? What's happening?."
Toke takes permission from Wanni to date Shaun
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toke Makinwa had a playful time during her recent visit to the Big Brother Naija house.
While hanging out with the No Loose Guard housemates, Toke Makinwa informed Wanni that she would be sharing Shaun with her.
This video piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them are making light of the issue with a few snarky remarks.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
