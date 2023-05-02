A charming baby was caught walking on a balcony and humorously stopped to pretend she was crawling

In the heartwarming TikTok video, the little one ceased to use the railings of the balcony to walk when she noticed someone was watching

In the cutest way possible, she crossed her legs and sat down, a reaction that many netizens said they could relate with

A baby caught on camera doing something that left everyone in stitches has become the latest internet sensation.

In a video shared by @tecgram, the baby was caught on camera walking on a balcony, but as soon as she discovered she had been sighted, she immediately crossed her legs and sat down as if she was crawling, hence pretending she couldn't walk.

Baby caught on camera walking pretends she can't walk. Photo source: Tiktok/@tecgram

Source: TikTok

The baby's antic was one to behold, and everyone who saw the video couldn't help but laugh at her adorable attempt to cover up her newly acquired skill.

It was as if she felt she wasn't supposed to be walking yet, but her curiosity got the best of her, and she couldn't resist the urge to explore her surroundings on two feet.

However, as soon as she was caught, she quickly reverted to crawling, hoping no one had noticed.

Her little legs wobbled as she returned to safety, and her determination to crawl was just as impressive as her attempt to walk.

Watch the hilarious video:

The video of the hilarious moment quickly went viral on social media, with many parents relating it to the cheeky behaviour of their little ones.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Little girl shows how she takes care of her baby sister,

Legit.ng similarly reported how a beautiful little girl went viral on TikTok because of how she cared for her baby sister.

In a video posted by the Thomas Family, the little girl was seen carrying her sister very carefully, like an adult.

In another scene, the two kids were on the bed, and the older one just kept watching the younger one with admiration in her eyes.

