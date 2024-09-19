A woman has shared her excitement on social media after her family secured their permanent resident cards

In a video she happily showed off the cards, while revealing to netizens that it took five years of trying

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A heartwarming video shared on social media captured the triumphant moment a family received their permanent residency cards.

The woman, overjoyed by the milestone, took to TikTok to share the accomplishment with netizens on the platform.

Family based abroad gets permanent residency cards Photo credit: @iffy_st/TikTok.

Woman shows off permanent residency cards

Posted by @iffy_st, the clip showed her proudly displaying the cards, beaming with happiness.

In her caption, she revealed that her family had been trying for five long years to get the permanent residency cards.

"Congratulations to us. We got our permanent residency cards. After five whole years of trying, we finally held these cards in our hands. I'll tell this story soon. Dreams are still valid," she said.

Woman celebrates getting permanent residency cards

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes in the comments section.

Friends, family, and strangers alike celebrated the family's perseverance and achievement.

@OloriAwobenj said:

"Congratulations ma, please how many years does it take to get pR ma."

@Kingsley Clement said:

"Congratulations dear. I got my PR approval yesterday. When should I expect my PR card?"

@Nurse Cynthia stated:

"Wow Congratulations. We got ours approves in 4 months of applying, still have 3 years PGWP that is not upto 1year but have our PR card now. Thanks to God."

@Pepeyasky said:

"Congratulations. Abeg nah visit visa I get with me now, Pls them say who dey ask no dey miss road. How can I switch it to work visa o."

@ajabzeee Toronto said:

"Anyway patient pays your already deserve good luck then still you have to wait 3 yrs Canada passport I think those gyz are always slow."

@Mallydon876 said:

"Love that for you mama. I'm still in the considering stage! Haven't made the move but one day! soon too."

@Chichi added:

"Congratulations oo I’m the next I receive my visa in Jesus Christ name Amen."

Couple becomes permanent residents in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young couple became an online sensation after they received their Canadian permanent residency.

The video captured the moment they opened the envelope to reveal their residency documents.

