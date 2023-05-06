A heavily pregnant woman who loves pineapples has been seen dancing with the fruit in her hands

Some people hold the view that pineapple is not good for a pregnant woman, especially in the early stages

The woman said she is glad that she could finally eat the fruit and diced a lot of it into a plate with happiness

A pregnant woman is happy that she can finally eat pineapple as her pregnancy is now advanced.

It appears the woman has been prevented from eating pineapples when her pregnancy was in its early stages.

The woman is happy that she finally got to eat pineapples. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrsmmichaels.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman diced the fruit and poured some into a plate and held it up like a well-cherished trophy.

Pregnant woman overjoyed after she got to eat pineapples

She held the plate and a fork and then stood in a room and broke into a happy dance in celebration of the fact that she could eat the pineapple.

She captioned the video:

"The feeling when you can finally eat your pineapple in peace."

The video has sparked reactions among her followers. Opinions in the comment section are, however, divided.

While some say it could be dangerous for a pregnant woman to indulge in pineapple, others say it is only dangerous in the early stages of pregnancy. The video was posted by @mrsmmichaels.

Reactions from TikTok users

@userVivian Obiagwu said:

"I have been taking it since I took in and nothing happened."

@Lyna commented:

"I almost miscarried at a month because I ate pineapple. started taking it again at 37 weeks. Gave birth at 38 weeks and 5 days."

@Isaac favour said:

"When I was pregnant with my daughter right from day 1 pineapple became food for me and nothing happened."

@Abigail Akpokiniovo commented:

"Induce labour ke? I eat pineapple from 1st trimester till d end. My cousins too."

Source: Legit.ng