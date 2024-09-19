A couple were left alone to have some rest after their children all went to school and the house was peaceful

They made a video showing how they relished the moment of rest as there were no children to disturb them

The video showed them eating many packs of biscuits and drinking juice without being dragged by children

A Nigerian couple are trending online after sharing a funny video of them spending time together.

The couple were seen at home having a good time after their children all went to school.

The couple enjoyed after their children went to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@mie_mie990.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @mie_mie990, the couple noted that their children have left home for school, creating some kind of quietness.

They, therefore, used the peaceful time well to have a good time of eating and drinking juice.

They were seen eating packs of biscuits and drinking juice to wash it down.

Obviously, they were happy that their children were not there to drag the cookies with them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her husband enjoy at home

@ANIAYO said:

"Na so una go take born the one wey go dey fellow una stay house again."

@Joeramzy said:

"Single girls go de think married women de suffer for marriage."

@Amarachi said:

"No worry. Nine months no far."

@Royal bedding asked:

"Wait na the children snacks una dey flex soo?"

@temileyixoxo said:

"Make una enjoy abeg, na person pikin una be too."

@Mimi said:

"By now the children for don dy say mummy give me naw."

@Shally said:

"Mek Nora catch una with her caprisone."

@baby jay said:

"Enjoyment wey daddy go buy the caprisone back when e finish."

@Ofabara Michael Bouk said:

"My sister enjoy abeg. Children too worry."

@Ella John said:

"Best Daddy in world. See as him serious."

Couple gets married at airport

In a related story, a couple got married to each other at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, a first of its kind at the facility.

The wedding took place at the MMA2 terminal operated by the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

The photos of the couple, identified as Olamide Alli and Abiodun Agboola, went viral on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng