A pregnant Nigerian woman who recently got to her third trimester has shared a video of her situation every night

The woman revealed in a trending video that she always gets the urge to consume many bottles of water at midnight

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many women narrating their ordeals while pregnant

A pregnant Nigerian woman has shared a video of her condition after approaching her third trimester.

The woman identified as @aytee_skincare on TikTok shared a video of herself consuming plenty of bottles of water.

Pregnant lady laments about 3rd trimester Photo credit: @aytee_skincare

Source: TikTok

According to her, she always gets the urge to drink water at midnight ever since she got to her third trimester.

She also lamented that she has been facing heart burns and is already tired of the third trimester.

Social media reactions

@queensempire07 said:

"I’m scared my husband won’t send me back to my family house like this, my own na smelly fart and I eat like 6 times."

@loveambassador77 stated:

"Not only me am under AC yet drinking water and sweating like mad."

@yettyfashion4 reacted:

"I go drink water so tey my belle go full I no go fit chop wella."

@goldie_empire noted:

"Omo I think am the only one ooo your own no Dey ask for midnight food?"

@teezeebaby04 reacted:

"It's going to be a boy na so I dey drink water with my boy pregnancy. Hubby will kuku keep a bag of pure water beside d bed I no like bottle."

@merrymerit5 added:

"Big congratulations, First trimester e be like make I fast forward the pregnancy already because me I don tire, I can’t even eat."

Watch the video below:

