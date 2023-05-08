A young girl who could not see but could write and read has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the girl showed her talent by writing on a unique paper and then reading it out to the audience

It was also indicated that the blind girl was also capable of reading which amazed many people

A young girl wearing student uniform has shown that her challenges could not stop her from acquiring valuable education.

In a viral TikTok, she displayed her level of education which include being able to write and read effortlessly.

Talented blind girl displays her reading writing skill. Photo credit: @rejoiceikedi Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Even though she could not see, she was still able to write and read which she demonstrated in the video.

It was also indicated in the TikTok video that she could sing which was also another rare talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People gathered to watch the girl as she wrote and read.

Many people who watched the video were impressed by the girl's amazing skill and wished her more success in her education.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Imeokparladeborah reacted:

"Was she born blind?"

@Tochukwu6373 said:

"Video creator help me find the girl."

@rlitablsong wrote:

"God is powerful indeed."

@rejolcelkedi responded:

"Yes o And she can sing very well."

@user949499494 commented:

"They all have beautiful voices both girls."

@rejolcelkedl responded:

"Yes dear and It was my first time seeing it."

@Tochukwu commented:

"How canl get to know her."

Talented Nigerian girl with total blindness braids people's hair, ties gele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who is blind but has the ability to braid hair has gone viral. The girl named Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video posted on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.

In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted a student's hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.

Apart from her ability to braid hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.

Source: Legit.ng