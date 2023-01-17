Global site navigation

"Great Wonder": Talented Nigerian Girl With Total Blindness Braids People's Hair, Ties Gele, Video Goes Viral
People

"Great Wonder": Talented Nigerian Girl With Total Blindness Braids People's Hair, Ties Gele, Video Goes Viral

by  Israel Usulor
  • A very talented Nigerian girl who is totally blind has been seen in a video nicely braiding someone's hair
  • The girl simply identified as Victoria is still a student and she was braiding the hair of a fellow student in her school
  • Apart from her ability to braid her, Victoria also ties gele and has expressed her desire to learn make-up artistry

A Nigerian girl who is blind but has the ability to braid hair has gone viral.

The girl named Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video posted on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.

Photos of school girl braiding her mate's hair.
Despite her blindness, Victoria is able to braid her mate's hair perfectly. Photo credit: Twitter/Cycogreat.
Source: Twitter

In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted a student's hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.

Blind girl who can braid hair wows netizens

Apart from her ability to braid hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.

Also, she has said she wants to learn make-up artistry. According to her, there is nothing she cannot do.

A caption on Victoria's video reads:

"Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up. She said “as far as they teach me, there is nothing I can’t do” . I love her spirit, y’all need to meet her."

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to blind girl's photo

@Brainmartin29 said:

"God is Great."

@Abiodun756 commented:

"Great wonder."

@Sunrule3 reacted:

"Keep up the good work!!"

@makaveli18790 said:

"Very beautiful to see."

Nigerian boy builds 'G-Wagon'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy built a 'G-Wagon and drove it around in a viral video.

The boy was seen cruising with the car around town. He later entered a compound where he was hailed by many people for his prowess.

When the video went viral, the boy became popular as he met with Nigerian comedian, Mama Uka.

Source: Legit.ng

