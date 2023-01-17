"Great Wonder": Talented Nigerian Girl With Total Blindness Braids People's Hair, Ties Gele, Video Goes Viral
- A very talented Nigerian girl who is totally blind has been seen in a video nicely braiding someone's hair
- The girl simply identified as Victoria is still a student and she was braiding the hair of a fellow student in her school
- Apart from her ability to braid her, Victoria also ties gele and has expressed her desire to learn make-up artistry
Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!
A Nigerian girl who is blind but has the ability to braid hair has gone viral.
The girl named Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video posted on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.
In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted a student's hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.
Blind girl who can braid hair wows netizens
"I am unemployed": Nigerian lady searches for husband, says future partner must be financially stable
Apart from her ability to braid hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Also, she has said she wants to learn make-up artistry. According to her, there is nothing she cannot do.
A caption on Victoria's video reads:
"Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up. She said “as far as they teach me, there is nothing I can’t do” . I love her spirit, y’all need to meet her."
Watch the video below:
Twitter users react to blind girl's photo
@Brainmartin29 said:
"God is Great."
@Abiodun756 commented:
"Great wonder."
@Sunrule3 reacted:
Lady wears her pyjamas with house slippers to school, attends afternoon lecture, her video trends online
"Keep up the good work!!"
@makaveli18790 said:
"Very beautiful to see."
Nigerian boy builds 'G-Wagon'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy built a 'G-Wagon and drove it around in a viral video.
The boy was seen cruising with the car around town. He later entered a compound where he was hailed by many people for his prowess.
When the video went viral, the boy became popular as he met with Nigerian comedian, Mama Uka.
Source: Legit.ng