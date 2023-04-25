A TikTok video which has now gone viral shows a girl blessed with charming beauty but who is blind

In the 34 seconds video, the girl was being hyped by her mother and she was smiling broadly to the camera

The video has been viewed over 353k times on TikTok as people took to the comment section to praise the girl

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of a young girl blessed with beauty but who is blind.

The video was posted by @tusaiweyana, a 23-year-old lady who runs a charitable organisation that looks after orphans.

The girl who is blind has gone viral because of her beauty.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the beautiful girl was trying a new dress given to her by the kind lady who calls her her daughter.

Blind girl goes viral because of her amazing beauty

After she put on the dress, she posed for the camera, and her beauty immediately became evident.

She smiled broadly at the camera when she was praised and told that she looked wonderful in the new dress.

Her smiles and the way she carried herself amazed some people who say her beauty buried her blindness.

Others who reacted to the video on TikTok said they wished the girl could see so that she would know how beautiful she looked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mariadensel said:

"I wish she could see how beautiful she is."

@chiara commented:

"She's so beautiful."

@Maureen Gathumbi said:

"You are blessed."

@alqahtany reacted:

"Indeed mothers are paradise here in this world and hereafter."

@pinky said:

"She is blind but she looks like she is actually seeing. She is beautiful."

@user3600783512633 said:

"She is totally beautiful."

@lezlina Mtumodzi commented:

"She's indeed beautiful."

@Bella said:

"That colour is gorgeous on her."

@Unruly Hopekid Sharn said:

"She's beautiful. I wish she had seen this."

