A video has captured the moment mass communication students celebrated their lecturer's birthday

In the video, the excited student sang for the man who was all smiles before they presented a framed photograph to him

The lecturer who was moved by the kind gesture expressed it by raising the frame photograph as a symbol of acceptance

A Nigerian students who appreciated the hard work of their lecturer celebrated him in a TikTok video that is now viral.

A group of students who remembered the date of their lecturer's birthday sang to him during the lecturing session.

Lecturer appears happy

Shortly after, they gave the lecturer a framed photograph which was well appreciated by him.

The lecturer who could not hide his delight looked at the amazing portrait with a well of joy visible in his face and showed it to everyone by raising it up.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their happiness after seeing the lecturer's reaction and indicated that none of the students would fail his course.

As of publishing the report the video has gathered thousands of likes with a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@toylntomato reacted:

"Nah lecturer wey nice go collect frame& pass sure for una"

@glmbeeyerh said:

"My own course mates carry their over sabi go the man office."

@user858583882 wrote:

"Nobody's talking about the fact that the lecturer is so fine."

@tenlola673 commented:

"Them don bribe this lecturer."

@Blezdy also said:

"You can tell he is a good lecturer. Una done pass e course O no carry over."

@chlzzim:

"He must be a good lecturer."

@Thelmalina:

"Wow my department n my school I love u guys."

@adejumoblmerclin:

"The lecturer must be good. am sure no carry over for them.All of una don get A like this."

@.lazyassgirl.

"Na Lecturer wey get sense we go celebrate."

Source: Legit.ng