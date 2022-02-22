A Nigerian lecturer at the University of Abuja has been seen dancing so excitedly in a funny video trending on the internet

The video showed the university don doing funny dance moves during the university's convocation ceremony

The video has made so many people go wild in laughter due to the unconventional way the man displayed his dance moves

A lecturer with the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) took to the dance floor recently and the result was nothing but hilarious.

The academic don danced so excitedly when the school had its convocation, attracting the attention of other attendees.

The man danced so happily during the convocation of UNIABUJA. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

Source: Instagram

Unconventional dancer

The lecturer who was putting on agbada was dancing all alone and occasionally paused his dance moves to talk to a man standing beside him as if to invite him to join the show.

His moves were unconventional and very hilarious. He turned around many times even as he clutched a brown envelope in his left hand. At a point, the crowd roared in laughter.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

As soon as the funny video made it to Instagram, and was shared by @gossipmillnaija it started to attract funny comments from members of the public. Here are some of the comments gathered for your readership:

@zayee_nab remarked:

"When your wahala student finally gets to graduate."

@brownsonsani commented:

"All work and no dance makes warisi a dull boy."

@iamperryblink reacted:

"The man did not listen to the lyrics he was just dancing he already explain things to me."

@rolat_abiola_olaide said:

"The most troublesome set is likely graduating."

@_moni_car

"U can’t judge. Maybe his child was one of the students."

@charming._caramel wrote:

"Lecturers are humans too...they deserve enjoyment asw."

Olusegun Obasanjo dances with Nollywood actress Doyin Kukoyi

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was seen dancing with Nollywood actress Doyin Kukoyi.

The former president danced so well and many people said he defeated the delectable actress.

The 84-old ex-president did a wonderful backward spin that got many people talking on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng