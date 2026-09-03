A Nigerian couple hosted a colourful first birthday party for their triplets, two boys and a girl, after 13 years of waiting to have children

The couple were filmed dancing joyfully on the dance floor of a decorated banquet hall as guests gathered around them in celebration

A TikTok video capturing the emotional milestone went viral, with on-screen captions describing the joy as 'unfathomable'

A Nigerian couple has moved thousands of people online after a video from their triplets' first birthday party captured the raw emotion of a 13-year wait finally coming to an end.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @nell_geekay, shows the couple dancing energetically together on a wooden dance floor inside a banquet hall decorated with pastel-coloured balloon arches.

Couple overjoyed with joy as their triplets celebrate 1st birthday. Photo credit: @Nelly_olamigoke/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Guests fill the space around them, watching as the pair celebrate what the on-screen text describes as a blessing 13 years in the making.

13 Years of Waiting, Then Triplets

The captions overlaid on the video tell the story plainly:

"After waiting for 13 year and we got blessed with beautiful triplet 2boy and a girl 1st birthday party." A second caption adds, "The joy is unfathomable, God be praised."

For many Nigerian families, the pressure and pain of waiting for a child can stretch across years of prayer, medical consultations, and quiet endurance.

This couple's story, told in a few seconds of dancing footage, struck a chord precisely because it reflected a journey that many viewers understood personally.

Viral Celebration Touches Thousands

The birthday party footage quickly gained traction online, resonating with viewers who were moved by the couple's visible joy and the weight of what the occasion represented.

The sight of two parents dancing freely, surrounded by colour and celebration, after more than a decade of longing, carried an emotional charge that needed little explanation.

See the post below:

Couple welcomes child after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple got so emotional as they welcomed a baby boy after waiting for thirty years and praying fervently.

In a video posted on TikTok, the couple stood at the altar in church to testify about the arrival of their first child.

Source: Legit.ng