A video of a woman showing off her look for the night before losing her wig has been trending online

In the TikTok post, @sandeempazi21 reveals how she lost her wig while out in Hatfield, Pretoria

Although some peeps were amused by the incident, several others inquired about details of what happened

One fine babe was left defeated and traumatised after she lost a large part of her stunning wig at a party.

A lady couldn't believe how she lost her stunning wig while out and about in Hatfield. Image: @sandeempazi21/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTokker @sandeempazi21 left netizens gobsmacked after sharing footage of how her wig was snatched from her head while out and about at Hatfield, Pretoria.

In the video, the girl shows off her face beat, gorgeous hair and outfit before heading out for a nice time. In a second clip, @sandeempazi21 is seen revealing the entire back part of her wig removed from her head with just the frontal securely glued on her head.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shocked peeps asked what happened

Many netizens couldn't help but wonder what exactly happened to @sandeempazi21 as they flooded the comments section with questions. Others cracked jokes and banter.

tsholofelo replied:

"At least you still have the frontal Omg."

thatohatsi matladi asked:

"Girl???! HOW????!."

Michelle replied:

"What glue did you use? Plugsis ."

Tshego Fatzo responded:

"This deserves a story time."

Her Rainbow commented:

"Someone said "they should've snatched the ghost makeup"✋️."

AndaniMasithi wrote:

"Sorry chomi I'm not laughing."

Lads replied:

"Hatfield slowly turning into downtown Jozi, askies babe."

Jessy said:

"Mara the makeup that's why they snatched your wig."

Johannesburg woman’s wig slides off mid-groove

In a similar article, Legit.ng reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public. The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

Source: Briefly.co.za