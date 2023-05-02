An exciting video of a young lady who was happy to finally be relocating to United Kingdom has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the girl counted days until it came down to 5 more days to board the plane

Again, when it was five more days to go, she documented every moment of her final stay in the country wearing different kinds of clothes

A young lady who was finally going to leave the country for better opportunity outside has caught the attention of social media users.

The young lady showed when it was just five more days to leave the country in the video.

Young lady exudes joy as she relocated to UK.

She wore different clothes and danced in all of them showing how delighted she was to be leaving Nigeria.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the lady and wished they would be able to move out of the country for better opportunity soon too.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@NewdawnRhonda reacted:

"Isaiah 60:22 when the time is right I the Lord will make it happen quickly."

@R-popcorn said:

"Awwwwn am happy for u....God i pray for this too."

User36383883 wrote:

"I tap into your blessings."

@falllat:

"Congratulations baby girl O."

@Chl_ de_ra:

"I taped from ur blessing."

@Olly:

"I tap from your blessings. Awwwwn the verse though."

@user3737838:

"Knotless braids is their signature & congratulations."

@user8109103747935

"Asa ndl lgbo. I tap into itI'm so happy for you congratulations."

@vlkeey_Torla:

"Congratulations baby girl I tap from your blessings."

Pretty lady who served as corps member relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady (@behnnyb) who served as a youth corps member under the country's compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has made a video.

At the start of her clip, the words "To serve Nigeria with all my strength" came on screen as she was dressed in her NYSC uniform.

Seconds into the video, a part shows her on the way to an international airport. She also filmed herself while aboard a plane. The lady said that she would later explain to people the process she followed to relocate abroad. She added that it was very difficult.

