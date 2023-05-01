The story of a community in Oyo State where there are many twins has gone viral on TikTok

The video showed the numerous twins that are living in the small community in South western Nigeria

It was also indicated that many people who also live in the community who are twins also are married to twins which made it highly probable for them to birth a twins

A community in South western Nigeria named Igbo Ora located in Oyo State has caught the attention of many people on social media.

The community which has one of the highest numbers of twins revealed also that many of the twins are married to another twins, making it possible for them to give birth to another twins.

Igbo ora the twins capital of the world. Photo credit: @innonaija Source: TikTok

Twins capital of the world

Some of the people in the community who were interviewed disclosed that they enjoyed the close knit nature of the town and hoped to continue to increase the number of twins located in the community.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed shock that such a community existed in Nigeria and indicated they would be visiting the place to confirm and interact with the people living there.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@chiefpriest reacted:

"I am in Igborra right now."

@itzgothomas said:

"Na to go marry from there na."

@ahadzilsis wrote:

"I love twins a lot."

@kehindeotimi commented:

"Proudly a twin and a mum of a twin."

@longman3637 also commented:

"That's my town...proudly Igborra."

@olaide4748 also reacted:

"That's my village, proudly Igborra."

