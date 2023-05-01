A lovely video shared on popular app, TikTok, shows a young girl dancing with so much energy while sitting

In the heartwarming clip, the young girl with small eyes danced sweetly while filming herself at a salon

While sharing the video via her official account, she wondered why many people are so obsessed with her eyes

A pretty young girl with very small eyeballs has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her recent dance video.

In the lovely clip shared via her official account on TikTok @meetjc_, she was spotted in a very short gown inside a salon.

Pretty girl dances sweetly at salon Photo credit: @meetjc

Source: TikTok

The clip showed her dancing and shaking her body to a viral song by singer, Victony, while sitting.

As she shared the video, she asked why people are so obsessed with her eyes and its size.

"Why are they obsessed with my eyes? Especially those that are full of hate", she wrote.

Social media reactions

@no.ble207 said:

"Know try look me with that eyes again, you wan my fall."

@chris_able667 stated:

"God they sometimes do partial ooo why he go carry everything give one person."

@chinedufavour431 wrote:

"Even if you dey sell anything in the shop remember you have someone like this in the house you go run home with happiness."

@adeyemiolumide asked:

"Please can I be your boyfriend please angel."

@michael5star2 noted:

"How person go fine like this. I never still understand hmm."

@dickson4real added:

"Is that eyes for me, oh my God you got a different look out of all the women in the world, so clean dear."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng