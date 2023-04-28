A strange lady has caused a stir on social media after she was spotted at a bus stop with a very full hair

In the trending clip shared online, the lady stood still and acted so strangely as someone filmed her

The video has gone viral on social media with several people asking questions to know what might have gone wrong

A beautiful black lady created a scene at a bus stop in Lagos state after she was spotted acting strangely.

In the surprising video shared online by @babybliss01, the lady was seen in a very full hair and flowing gown without footwear.

Eyewitnesses gathered at the scene while some moved closer to take a clearer look at her. Some bike men also stopped their bikes to watch.

The clip has been making rounds online and everyone had different things to say about the young lady.

Social media reactions

@thereallifepanda411 said:

"That weavon make she lose am use am do like 10 wigs then share to skit maker, she fit later but bone straight."

@user1585848704700 reacted:

"The bike man sef dey surprise, see as he stop he dey look the girl, how this one put wig for head no be say u be mother of river."

@your_girlfriend554 stated:

"Make she no near fire oo or boom."

@realola70 said:

"I saw her yesterday in my street I wan run Walai Ontop of bike Buh e pain me say I no carry snap."

@mobola022 said:

"Person no fit wait for bustop again."

@neefehmee76 remarked:

"She no be human being na akudaya."

@kivajames stated:

"Make them kukuma give am Nigeria problems to carry. she fit balance am well."

@janessurprises added:

"The okada man stop look am well."

Watch the video below:

Lady with small stature creates scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady with a small stature has shared a cute video of herself vibing with friends and having fun at a mall.

The Nigerian lady identified as Chiwetalu Charity was spotted dancing and smiling in the mall as people watched. Shopgoers who saw her at the mall were amazed by her unique small stature and the confidence she exhibited in the mall.

She seemed very excited as she danced sweetly, not minding whether people were looking at her or not.

