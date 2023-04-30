A video has captured the rare moment of a little kid speaking like a grown up woman

The little girl defined crush and what it means to love in a way that impressed many people

She also looked at life and its importance uniquely which made people to wonder if she is actually a kid

A little child who appeared to be smart and precocious has displayed her level of intelligence in a short video.

The kid was asked about crush and she defined it so beautifully that her mother was left speechless.

Little girl talks about love and life. Photo credit: @alliannalynette Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Precocious little girl

She described a crush as someone one truly cared about and hoped they are always experiencing their best life, seeing them happy, and not wanting anything bad to hurt them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How the little girl saw life also impressed many people who watched the video as well as her mother who was behind the camera.

The kid said life is not all about going to college and graduating from college but it is more important than that, adding that life is simply to live.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed shock in seeing a little girl talking like that and wished they had a child who could be that intelligent.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ebonll.Teflon reacted:

"This baby said college is not important, Iiving is. THATSA WORDI!"

@Dal-Dal said:

"We got a city girl mixed with a little Nipsey Hussle."

@Heavin5677 wrote:

"She not lying you on the floor crying in college."

@donnywholesome commented:

"She is operating on entirely different level spiritually & physically."

@EBBY added:

"She has valid points lol."

@moellaJay:

"She is beyond her years and wasn't lying bout me on the floor in college."

@UnlJulce:

"That was deeeep i felt her responses in my spirit lol."

@user463838838:

"She got real real with us about college."

@elenajohans3738:

"I know a lot of college graduates that would agree they were absolutely on the floor & crying in college.

Little Boy with ‘Fire’ hands plays drums like a pro, people hail him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that we are all born with unique talents, and gifts, and these skills usually manifest at a tender age.

This little Nigerian boy unarguably has what it takes to take over the music world with the modern drum set.

A video showed him playing the drum set with poise and expertise like a pro. He made music through his drumming, as all who listened knew it wasn't just noise but beautiful sounds from a musically inclined drummer.

Source: Legit.ng