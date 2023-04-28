A tall young lady endowed with beauty has gone viral on TikTok after she shared her basketball skills

The lady also showed her dancing skills in the video, indicating that she is also a good dancer

As she held the basketball and tossed it superbly around the place, she stopped momentarily to dance as well

A tall young lady who loved playing basketball has caught the attention of many people on social media.

The trending clip, which lasted for a few seconds, showed the young lady's immense talent.

Young lady plays basket ball and shakes waists. Photo credit: @vivian_uzor3 Source: TikTok

The woman who could dance and play basketball effortlessly displayed these skills in the video making rounds on social media.

The lady's talent moved many social media users who saw the video and used the moment to appreciate her beauty.

The clip, which appeared on TikTok, a social media platform, has rocked thousands of likes with hundreds of comments at the time of publishing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@PACTO reacted:

"But great potentials in you."

@iwujlvlvlanchlamaka said:

"WOW….you are so beautiful."

@user7537318433275 wrote:

"You are so beautiful."

@DJTWIST3 also said:

"You are good in basketball."

@bennettrichard commented:

"Nice one dear…Yeah basketball is life."

@Erlkhay also reacted:

"Awww…I am admiring your beauty. Can we be friends."

@user36378483883 said:

"I have seen someone tall like me."

@destinymustapha:

"You look nice."

@Obyno:

"wow so happy for you dear keep it up God we surely bless your dream."

@PACKER:

"Can we be friends. I am interested."

@user2478356081055:

"Where are you from pls."

Source: Legit.ng