A woman who got divorced has gone online to tell people the hard lessons she has had to learn as a single mother

According to her, it could get very lonely and difficult as she has to work harder than when she was married

Many people offered her encouraging words as they said that she is better than being in an abusive marriage

A woman has gone online to share the lessons she has learned since she got divorced. In a video, she revealed the first thing is that many people would blame a divorced woman for not being able to keep her home.

On the second lesson, she said it is important that a woman is financially independent as things would get worse without it.

Many people comforted her with kind words in video. Photo source: TikTok/@sophihair

According to her, people would closely watch a divorced woman at all times. The woman stated that breaking down at random times would also happen.

The woman added that there is loneliness in divorce too. She noted that one could also lose family and friends.

The lady, however, said that things will get better with time.

Watch the video below:

Women congratulate divorced lady

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

RITA RICH said:

"My dearest sister, most of us married woman which we are not just as brave as you are for leaving. you are far better than those of us who are cowards."

LensQuin_photos said:

"I have a friend that is divorced too.. I think I now know how she feel now.. I will never call her bitter again."

oumieduu said:

"I got divorced at 25 with 8 months old triplets it was hard, 7 years later I remarried my best friend who accepted me and my girls, time heals."

emmanuellaidi said:

"The cry is not as bad as when someone who was meant to protect you, is destroying you."

Helen Osagie said:

"I salute your courage darling, many of us do not have that boldness to take the step out despite the abuse, slavery and pain."

