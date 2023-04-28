A video of some young ladies being "creative" by taking pictures in blindfolds has gone viral on Instagram

In the video clip, the ladies took photos with their eyes covered while relying on their other senses for accuracy

Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to express their opinion about it

A video clip posted on Instagram by pubity has gone viral after some young people were seen taking pictures while in blindfolded.

From the video, some persons were seen on the field and others in the woods while trying to take photos of things in front of them they could not see.

Some of the photos include photos of flowers, dead leaves, bicycles, trees, and sneakers.

Netizens raise eyebrows over the authenticity of stunning images

Many who saw the clip have taken to the comment section to question the images' rationality, style, and authenticity, while others saw it as a creative idea.

Watch the video:

The video has gained over 120,000 likes, with more than a few comments on Instagram.

Here are some of the reactions to the clip:

Xtruealphax said:

"Not real, lol."

Issa_rohan said:

"Eye, don’t believe it."

Waphoto said:

"That’s actually pretty sick."

ms.miles0 said:

"This is surreal."

Jsarahina also said:

"Nah. Photography is all about sight."

danwinners said;

"Photo of me about to get crushed by a truck."

blackie1114 said:

"They just with a better camera, not the sense"

toro_pinto_91 also said:

Alright, let's see them with no filters

