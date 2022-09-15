A group of elder people tried the trending water bucket challenge and have left thousands of social media peeps busting

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the hilarious clip showing the old people trying their luck at the challenge

People just love that elders are having some good old clean fun and they themselves cannot wait to try it

The water bucket challenge is good old clean fun that has everyone wanting to get in on it, even old people.

A clip of a group of elders trying the challenge had thousands laughing from the pits of their stomachs.

The water bucket challenge. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: UGC

In case you have missed the challenge, here is what goes down. People line up, one in front of the other, seated on plastic chairs and attempting to pass water backwards while blindfolded.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip showing a bunch of awesome elders who got in on the fun. Their reactions are hilarious and we just love seeing people having fun!

“The parents have joined the challenge ”

Social media users can’t get enough of the elders’ challenge clip

Seeing older people get in on viral challenges is really just the bets. People love how cautious they tried to be and how open they were to having some good old fun.

This is definitely going to be the family challenge of summer.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@MhlonishwaMkhi2 said:

“New meme loading Yoooh, yooooh!!”

@ShaunGrey_ said:

“This actually looks like hella fun ”

@SherwinMdluli said:

“This is fun that chubby mama udlisa iteam.”

@ForchLesa said:

“Where's the rest of this video? I enjoyed watching this so much”

@NeoThabo said:

@with_gugu said:

