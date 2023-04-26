A young man's sweet relationship with his dogs has stirred massive reactions on Tiktok after he posted the video

Immediately the man stepped into his compound, different breeds of dogs ran towards him, jumping happily

The relationship between the man and his dogs has stunned TikTok users who have seen the video

A TikTok account with the name @Dognaire posted a video showing how dogs welcomed its owner who was away.

In the video, different breeds of dogs, including German shepherds, Pomeranians, huskies, and Eskimos, jumped happily, wagging their tails when the man arrived.

The dogs happily jumped on their owner to welcome him home. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Dognaire.

Source: TikTok

From the clip, it could be seen that the dogs were thrilled to see him and kept jumping on him as he began to pat their heads.

At some point, the dog owner could be heard telling the dogs, "It's enough", but they sure weren't listening and kept jumping from different directions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The dogs happily jumped on him

The video showed that one of the dogs, named Nairobi, was reluctant to join the happy dogs but later joined in the reunion.

Due to the dogs' continuous jumping and excitement, the young man's ID card got ripped from his neck.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@ELLA CRUZ said:

"Awwww….so this is love."

@Holamilekan said:

"Lovely."

@Tokyo said:

"You really make me love."

@Olubumi Rafiu also said:

"Dat is dog for you. Very grateful."

@Queen Lizzy said:

"Dogs are even far better than some human beings."

@GiftedRuthe said:

"Someone can not just mistakenly enter your compound, na die o."

@James said:

"Serber no com do daddy welcome."

@locc said:

"Who is your camera man."

@cake artist said:

"Dogs are loyal."

@Babalola stephen said:

"Nothing in this life will make me enter this compound."

Dogs surround lady as she visits her friend for the first time

Meanwhile, in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that dogs surrounded a lady as she visited her friend for the first time.

The owner of the dogs revealed that the lady was apprehensive about entering the compound at first, as she requested that the pets be locked up.

After a while, she soon relaxed and requested to take pictures and a video with them.

Source: Legit.ng